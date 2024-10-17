Doc of Chucky trailer: epic documentary reaches Shudder next month

A trailer has been released for the epic documentary (it’s almost 5 hours long) Doc of Chucky, coming soon to Shudder

By

Thommy Hutson has had a hand in the making of multiple documentaries about popular horror films: the 90 minute documentaries His Name Was Jason: 30 Years of Friday the 13th and Scream: The Inside Story, the 2 hour documentary More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead and its shorter companion pieces They Won’t Stay Dead: A Look at the Return of the Living Dead Part II and Love Beyond the Grave: A Look at the Return of the Living Dead III. He was a producer on the 4 hour documentary Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy and the 6 and a half+ hour documentary Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th. Now he has turned his attention to the Child’s Play / Chucky franchise, resulting in the 295 minute (that’s 4 hours and 55 minutes) documentary Doc of ChuckyDoc of Chucky will be released through the Shudder streaming service on November 1st, and with that date just two weeks away, a trailer for the documentary has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Directed by Hutson, the documentary has the following synopsis: The ultimate account of the Child’s Play film franchise and Chucky, a horror villain for the ages. With contributions from cast, crew, critics, historians, and experts, as well as clips, photographs, archival documents, behind-the-scenes footage, and more, experience the making-of story that proves you can’t keep a good guy down in a series of films that have created an icon.

It features interviews with Don Mancini, Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, John Waters, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Perrey Reeves, Gerrit Graham, David Kirschner, and more.

The original Child’s Play was released in 1988 and has spawned a franchise that includes six sequels – Child’s Play 2 (1990), Child’s Play 3 (1991), Bride of Chucky (1998), Seed of Chucky (2004), Curse of Chucky (2013), Cult of Chucky (2017) – a 2019 remake, and three seasons of a TV series that ran on USA Network, Syfy, and the Peacock streaming service. The Chucky TV show was recently cancelled, but the cast is holding on to hope that it will find a new home for season 4. Can they #SaveChucky? A new feature sequel is also in the works.

What did you think of the trailer for Doc of Chucky? Will you be watching this documentary when it reaches Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
John Carpenter's comic book company is releasing a graphic novel adaptation of George A. Romero's The Amusement Park
George A. Romero’s The Amusement Park inspires a John Carpenter Presents graphic novel
A trailer has been unveiled for the Nosferatu remix Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which stars Doug Jones and is available now
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror trailer: Doug Jones is Count Orlok in a remix of the silent classic
A trailer has been released for the epic documentary (it's almost 5 hours long) Doc of Chucky, coming soon to Shudder
Doc of Chucky trailer: epic documentary reaches Shudder next month
Jeff Lieberman, director of Satan's Little Helper, will be a guest on Joe Bob Briggs' Halloween special Joe Bob's Beelzebub Bash
Satan’s Little Helper director Jeff Lieberman will be a guest on Joe Bob’s Beelzebub Bash Halloween special
View All

About the Author

16130 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Chucky News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles