New Chucky movie in development from Don Mancini; will he finally go to space?

You really can’t keep Chucky down. The murderous doll has been slicin’ and dicin’ for over thirty-five years, and creator Don Mancini revealed that he’s working on another new Chucky movie.

While speaking on the Scream Dreams podcast, Mancini said, “ I’m actually in the early stages of working on a new Chucky movie. ” In an interview earlier in the week with DJ Suss One, Mancini said that the new project “ is designed to work in tandem with the TV show. You know, the ongoing attempt to try to conquer the universe with Chucky. “

Since the release of the first Child’s Play movie in 1988, the franchise has gone to some weird and wonderful places across the six sequels. So, where could this new Chucky movie take us? Some fans are hoping it will bring Chucky to where Jason Voorhees, Pinhead, and Lephrechaun have gone before him — space. The idea of Chucky in space has been kicking around for a number of years, but Mancini keeps getting asked about it. The subject was brought up yet again at the Saturn Awards earlier this year. “ Everyone’s asking me that question! ” Mancini said. “ So, MY question is, ‘Do you want him to go to space? Do you personally want him to go? If there’s enough of a demand for that, eventually — I don’t know how quickly — I have an idea for that. “

With the exception of the Child’s Play remake, it’s somewhat remarkable that the franchise has kept going for so many years with its original continuity, all while reinventing itself along the way. What will the future bring?

As Mancini mentioned, the potential new movie is still in the early stages, but in the meantime, fans have the Chucky TV series to keep them occupied. The second half of the third season will debut on April 10th, and the recent trailer looks pretty outrageous. The third season has seen Chucky set up shop at the White House with America’s First Family. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

What would you like to see in the new Chucky movie? Do you really want to see him go to space, or would you prefer something more grounded?