Interview: Brad and Fiona Dourif Talk Chucky S3 + Brad’s Retirement

With the Chucky TV series having reached the end of its current season (which is hopefully not the last), it’s crazy to think of all the insanity this character has gotten up to. What started as a serial killer inhabiting a Good Guy doll and trying to take over the body of a young boy has become a show involving the White House and launching nukes. So when I sat down with stars Brad and Fiona Dourif, I made sure to ask them about all of it. Because if we fans weren’t expecting it, I can only imagine what it’s been like for the people behind these characters.

I was also gobsmacked with the news that Mr. Dourif had quietly retired from acting. He was simply performing as Chucky as a favor for both his daughter as well as the character’s creator Don Mancini, whom he considers to be family. As someone who has loved the man’s work going way back to Billy Bibbit, it was hard not to get emotional at the news. He’s one of the best character actors out there and was always a highlight of anything he’s in. Here’s hoping that Chucky gets renewed for another season, so that we can get more Dourif. Because a world without Chucky isn’t a world I want to live in.

Chucky Season 3 plot:

In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.