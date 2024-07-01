Interview: Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Michael Sarnoski Talk A Quiet Place: Day One

Many a movie fan took a break from the family friendly Inside Out 2 looking for a good fright. With a strong first weekend, A Quiet Place: Day One has arrived. Considering it is the first time John Krasniski did not take the director’s chair, the film is in terrific hands thanks to Pig director, Michael Sarnoski. And yes, it’s an impressive and thrilling prequel. The story revolves around Samira (Lupita Nyong’o), as a woman with a cat who is trapped in New York City as the invasion begins. She shares an excellent partner with the amazing kitty, as well as Stranger Things hero, Joseph Quinn. The three are incredible. And yes, I really loved that cat.

Recently, I had the great pleasure of speaking with Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, and Day One writer/director Michael Sarnoski. For Michael, he opened up about taking on a franchise three movies in. As well, he talked about the freedom to take this story in a new and inventive direction. Next up, it was a joy checking in with both Mr. Wolff and Hounsou, and they were absolutely fantastic. Alex chatted about his history with the filmmaker and frankly, while he takes on a supporting character, he was terrific. For Hounsou, he talked about continuing with the franchise as it opens the series up to new ways to bring back those terrifying creatures.

A Quiet Place: Day One is currently playing at a theatre near you. If you are a fan of what Krasinski started, you’ll want to experience this one as well.