A Quiet Place: Day One gets a digital release tomorrow, physical media follows in October

The sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise headed to New York with its latest entry, A Quiet Place: Day One , which received a theatrical release on June 28th (you can read our review at THIS LINK) – and after a month of play on the big screen, the film is now set to receive a digital release tomorrow, July 30th! The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook physical media release will follow on October 8th.

While John Krasinski directed the previous two films, he produced A Quiet Place: Day One and passed the helming duties over to Michael Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig (watch it HERE). Jeff Nichols (The Bikeriders) was attached to write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One for a while, but when he dropped out he was replaced by Sarnoski. The story, which is credited to Krasinski and Sarnoski, does take place in the same world established in the first two movies, but doesn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies. Deadline’s sources said that after seeing Pig and being blown away by the film, Krasinski was quick to put Sarnoski on the short list of directors to take a meeting for the project. While insiders say Sarnoski’s vision for the film was still his own and different from what Krasinski had done with the first two, he still gave a pitch that fit the tone of the world they had created and felt he was the perfect fit for their next installment.

Krasinski produced A Quiet Place: Day One under his Sunday Night banner, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller producing through their company Platinum Dunes. Krasinski’s Sunday Night partner Allyson Seeger served as executive producer.

The film stars 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff of Hereditary and Pig, and Joseph Quinn, who is better known as Eddie Munson from the most recent season of Stranger Things. Djimon Hounsou, who played “Man on Island” in A Quiet Place: Part II, reprises that role here.

Here’s the official synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

A press release notes that fans who purchase the film on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray will have access to over 50 minutes of thrilling bonus content. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how the attack on New York was filmed and how the crew built and destroyed a massive Manhattan set. Hear from cast and filmmakers as they discuss the characters’ dangerous journey of survival, plus see deleted and extended scenes not shown in theatres. Bonus content: – Day Zero: Beginnings and Endings—Hear from John Krasinski, cast, and crew as director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins for this character-driven prequel. – In the City: Chaos in Chinatown—See how the production crew recreated Manhattan from scratch in order to destroy it. Plus, hear from some new and familiar faces from the franchise. – The Exodus: Against the Tide—Go behind-the-scenes of the exodus sequence that employed over a hundred extras and a clever mix of practical and visual effects. – The Long Walk: Monsters in Midtown—Meet Frodo the cat and the animal trainers behind the fantastic feline performance. Plus, filmmakers detail Sam, Eric, and Frodo’s long walk through the city. – Pizza at the End of the World—Hear from cast and crew about why a quest for pizza when the world is under attack poignantly speaks to our humanity. – Deleted and Extended Scenes

Are you glad to hear that A Quiet Place: Day One is getting a digital release this week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.