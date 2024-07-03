A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead video game trailer presents a silent world of terror

Saber Interactive releases trailer for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, the upcoming video game based on the hit big-screen franchise.

Did anyone expect A Quiet Place to become a full-blown franchise? While I certainly enjoyed John Krasinski’s original movie, I definitely didn’t expect it to be followed by sequels, prequels, and more. The franchise will now be expanding into the realm of video games with A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, and the first story trailer has been released for your viewing pleasure.

From developer Stormind and publisher Saber Interactive, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a first-person, single-player, horror adventure game in which you play as Alex, an asthmatic college student trying to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend Martin. In keeping with the movies, you’ll have to stay absolutely silent if you want to successfully avoid the monsters.

The official description reads: “Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of the unknown enemies. Just don’t make a sound…

The Quiet Place video game will tell a new story in the movie franchise, letting players “experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.” You’ll have to use your wits and ingenuity to observe each environment and leverage whatever tools you find to overcome the dangers all around you. The game doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will be available on Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

A Quiet Place: Day One is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

