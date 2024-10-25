IDW Dark to publish comics based on Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, and more

IDW Publishing is known for bringing us comic books based on popular established properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, and more – and now they’re launching a new line of comics called IDW Dark, which will specialize in horror stories. SuperHeroHype reports that, in addition to featuring original horror stories, the IDW Dark line will also include titles based on Paramount Pictures horror properties like Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and more!

The IDW Dark line will get started with Falling Sun, a sequel to the vampire horror comic 30 Days of Night. The Eisner Award-winning Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees will also be getting an IDW Dark sequel called Rite of Spring.

30 Days of Night took place in the town of Barrow, Alaska, which so far north that during the winter, the sun does not rise for 30 days. In the series, vampires, being vulnerable to sunlight, take advantage of the prolonged darkness to openly kill the townspeople and feed at will. Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees had the following description: Don’t. Murder. The locals. This is small-town serial killer, upstanding citizen, and adorable brown bear Samantha Strong’s cardinal rule. After all, there’s a sea of perfectly ripe potential victims in the big city just beyond the forest, and when you’ve worked as hard as Sam to build a cozy life and a thriving business in a community surrounded by friendly fellow animal folk, warm décor, and the aroma of cedar trees and freshly baked apple pie…the last thing you want is to disturb the peace. So you can imagine her indignation when one of Woodbrook’s own meets a grisly, mysterious demise—and you wouldn’t blame her for doing anything it takes to hunt down her rival before the town self-destructs and Sheriff Patterson starts (literally) barking up the wrong tree. Live, laugh, shed blood.

IDW Group Editor Maggie Howell provided the following statement: “ Horror is everywhere today, in the world and on the shelves. So, what sets IDW Dark apart? Horror is in our blood. This imprint is our way of doubling down on the work the company has been doing throughout our 25-year history as a premier publisher of horror comics. “

Details on the Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, and Sleepy Hollow comic books that are in the works at IDW Dark have not been revealed – but are you excited to hear that they’re happening? Let us know by leaving a comment below. More information on IDW Dark will be revealed in 2025.