Smile: For the Camera comic book takes the Smile curse back to 2005

Last year, we heard that IDW Publishing, a company known for bringing us comic books based on popular established properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, and others, were launching a new line of comics called IDW Dark, which would specialize in horror stories. It was also announced that in addition to featuring original horror stories, the IDW Dark line would include titles based on Paramount Pictures horror properties like Smile, A Quiet Place, Event Horizon, The Twilight Zone, Sleepy Hollow, and more. IDW Dark launched the comic book series Event Horizon: Dark Descent, which serves as a prequel to director Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 sci-fi horror film Event Horizon, back in August – and now, a press release has revealed that the first issue of the Smile comic book series Smile: For the Camera will reach store shelves in February!

Here’s the information: Unleashing psychological supernatural scares in comic shops next February is Smile: For the Camera #1. From acclaimed horror writer Hannah Rose May (Rogues’ Gallery, The Exorcism at 1600 Penn) and rising star artist Miriana Puglia (Red Sonja, Gargoyles), the frightening tale brings readers back to the year 2005 to follow a group of international models as they kick off Fashion Month in New York. They’re dying to smile for the camera, but paranoia quickly creeps in as the mysterious Smile Entity begins to stalk the group.

May provided the following statement: “ As a huge fan of Smile, I’m honored to be entrusted with expanding Parker Finn’s terrifying universe into comics. I’ve had a disgustingly good time writing this and I can’t wait for fans to experience the nightmare in a whole new medium. Like how Smile 2 took us inside the world of a present day pop star, our series throws it back to the early 2000s and drops the Entity right into the ruthless world of the modeling industry. Miriana Puglia’s poppy art paired with Dearbhla Kelly’s evocative colors has created a visual language that’s as seductive as it is sinister. I’m thrilled to be working alongside this excellent team that Paramount, IDW, and editor Heather Antos have assembled. IDW Dark is setting the stage for a new era of horror comics and they’re just getting started! “

Puglia added, “ It’s really a pleasure – and especially an honor for me – to work on this project. Hannah’s ability to take us into the context of the early 2000s fashion world is unique. I love the scenes relating to the hectic life of those working in this field, the behind the scenes of a fashion show and the constant need to be aesthetically top notch at all times (even when you are infected by the Entity). I am having a lot of fun imagining each scene, especially the tension and fear of turning the page! “

Are you a fan of Smile, and will you be reading the comic book series Smile: For the Camera? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I always think it’s fun when movie franchises I’m a fan of are expanded with comic books, so this IDW Dark lineup sounds very cool to me.