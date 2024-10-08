Interview: Damian Lewis Talks Being A Vampire In The Radleys

Damian Lewis sinks his teeth into this vampire story and we’re sure to ask him if he was able to keep his vampire teeth or not.

We’ve seen vampires take many different forms over the years. We’ve got the more classic monster types and the more seductive, sexy types. As a big Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan, I’ve always liked a combination of both. Based on the 2010 novel of the same name, The Radleys follows a family in Britain as they try to hide the fact that they’re vampires. And I use the term vampire loosely because, while they may feature similar attributes, there are nearly just as many traits given to the vampires that don’t exactly fit the lore. I’m not sure I can ever jive with that style but those less into the horror side of things may get a kick out of it. While I loved some of the performances, the movie didn’t entirely land with me.

I talked to star Damian Lewis about his role(s) in The Radleys. See, Damian plays twin vampires and they could not be more different. Peter is more levelheaded and boring, making the decision to not drink blood anymore for his family. But his twin Will is absolutely diabolical. So I had fun picking Damian’s brain about playing the two characters. As expected, there seemed to be a slight favorability towards evil Will. He was also sure to praise his co-star Kelly Macdonald who is great as wife, Helen. Check out the interview above!

THE RADLEYS plot synopsis: Award-winning actors Kelly Macdonald (No Country For Old Men) and Damian Lewis (“Billions,” Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) star in a dark comedy- thriller about a seemingly average suburban family with a juicy secret: they are vampires. In the light of day, the Radleys might seem normal, but they can only abstain from their natural cravings for so long until the bloody truth bubbles to the surface and turns their quiet country life upside down.

THE RADLEYS will be in Theaters, On Digital and On Demand October 4, 2024.