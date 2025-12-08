The All Star Cast Of Fackham Hall Talks To Us About The Year’s Best Comedy

Part of me does miss the days when comedies flourished. It seems like most are simply relegated to streaming and they don’t provide more than a few chuckles. Thankfully, this past weekend saw the theatrical release of what is likely my favorite comedy of the decade with Fackham Hall. The jokes per minute are absolutely out of control, with some of the best wordplay and background jokes that I can remember. It actually gives me a bit of hope that maybe the theatrical comedy isn’t dead (though sadly, it didn’t even place in the top 10 this past weekend). So do yourself a favor and support great comedies.

I was fortunate enough to chat with stars Katherine Waterston, Damian Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Felton, Ben Radcliffe, and director Jim O’Hanlon about the film. We get into the fine line that they had to walk as actors, given that there’s some out there comedy, but it’s still set in a fairly grounded world. We also get into some of their favorite gags of the film and why comedy is very similar to drama in just how important it is to hit key beats. You can tell that all of these people really loved their experience on the film, and I believe that comes through on screen.

Fackham Hall Is Playing In Theaters on December 5th, 2025.