Interview: Dylan O’Brien Talks Caddo Lake

There is something quite creepy about getting lost in the woods. The filmmaking duo Celine Held and Logan George add something unique to that trippy and intriguing story. Caddo Lake stars Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, and Diana Hopper. The film explores the disappearance of an 8-year-old girl and the lives it affects. To say too much might be a disservice, as there is much to admire here. All the performances are terrific, but Dylan O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen who stand out in this complex and grounded tale. The two are exceptional, and given the impressive script, it offers both much to work with.

I first interviewed Dylan O’Brien during the press tour of one of the Maze Runner features. He was awesome to interview and has only gotten better. Since then, we’ve spoken often (we just interviewed him about his work in Saturday Night), and frankly, we’ve gained quite a friendly and respectful relationship. I genuinely dig this guy, and he is a fantastic talent. His work in Caddo Lake continues to impress (check out our review). The actor’s character takes on a very personal journey in this story. While there are many secrets, it works due to the grounded nature of the script and the amazing talent bringing their voice to it. And he had much praise for the filmmakers and their creation.

Caddo Lake is refreshingly inventive, with excellent performances from the cast. Check it out this week on Max!