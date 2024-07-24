Interview: Chris Jericho talks about his Satanic Wrestling horror film Dark Match

If there are two things in life that I love, they are horror and wrestling. So, the idea of combining the two feels like a match made in heaven for this diabolical fan. Dark Match takes the world of professional wrestling and gives it a satanic edge. And who better to have as your charismatic wrestling leader than AEW’s own Chris Jericho? His character of The Leader/The Prophet is every bit as twisted as you would expect. And with this coming from the writer/director of Wolfcop, the stage is set for a fun time. I actually really enjoyed my time with Dark Match (and you can check out the review HERE).

Talking to Chris Jericho was a dream come true as there are few better talkers in the industry. And given his massive love for horror, it was great to pick his brain about the genre. Despite being a wrestler for over 30 years, Jericho doesn’t tend to take wrestling roles in his acting work, so it was great to be able to find out what made this project so special. It’s also great to hear the respect he has for the craft, and in particular, Steven Ogg, who does a fantastic job in the film. He also gets into some of the logistics of filming this while being active in a huge wrestling promotion as well as touring with his band, Fozzy.

Dark Match Plot: A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too-good-to-be-true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death.

DARK MATCH IS CURRENTLY PLAYING THE FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL AND IS LOOKING FOR DISTRIBUTION.