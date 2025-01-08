Dark Match trailer: Chris Jericho wrestling-themed horror film is coming to Shudder this month

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho plays the lead role in the wrestling-themed horror film Dark Match , which is coming to us from writer/director Lowell Dean, whose previous directing credits include 13 Eerie, Wolfcop, Another Wolfcop, and SuperGrid. The movie is set to be released through the Shudder streaming service on January 31st, and today a trailer has dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Dark Match will show us what happens when a small-time wrestling company accepts a high-paying gig in a backwoods town, only to discover when they arrive that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match .

Jericho, who previously appeared in the Terrifier sequels and the Kevin Smith horror anthology KillRoy Was Here, is joined in the cast by Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (Wynonna Earp), and Jonathan Cherry (Final Destination 2).

A Dept. 9 Studios film, Dark Match is produced by Dept. 9 founder John MacDonald, who also receives an executive producer credit alongside Jericho. Rhonda Baker and Michael Peterson also produced the film with Don Depoe and Michael Feehan of Dept. 9. Deadline notes that Dept. 9 Studios is a 26,000 square foot production facility in Edmonton. The facility opened in 2019. The company develops and produces its own films and TV and rents the site to third parties.

About thirty years have gone by since I could be considered a wrestling fan, but a horror movie about wrestlers taking on a cult sounds like a good time to me. I’ll definitely be checking Dark Match out when it starts streaming. JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols had the chance to watch Dark Match when it screened at the Fantasia Film Festival last year and gave it a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. He also sat down for an interview with Chris Jericho that can be viewed HERE.

What did you think of the Dark Match trailer? Are you a fan of wrestling and/or Chris Jericho, and will you be watching this movie when it reaches Shudder? Let us know by leaving a comment below.