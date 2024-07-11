Longlegs Interview: We speak to Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood and Oz Perkins

One of the buzziest horror movies to come out in quite some time is Longlegs. From Oz Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Gretel & Hansel, and more, the film charts a young FBI agent’s obsessive investigation of a satan worshipping serial killer, Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage (sporting a look you won’t soon forget).

Here at JoBlo, we were huge fans of the movie (read our review), and it was an honour for our man Eric Walkuski to sit down with several of the movie’s stars during their recent New York junket. One of them, of course, was Maika Monroe, who became kind of the “It Girl” of indie horror when she was in The Guest and It Follows, but has since delivered some truly knockout performances in movies like this one and last year’s God is a Bullet. We also spoke to genre vet Alicia Witt (Urban Legend), who has one of the best roles of her career in this one – but it’s best not to delve too deeply into what that role is. We also spoke to the legendary Blair Underwood, who brings some warmth and humanity to the film as Monroe’s FBI mentor, while Oz Perkins (the son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins) opens up about his approach to the film.

Suffice it to say, if you like a slow burn and being challenged by some truly unhinged imagery, Longlegs is the movie for you. It deserves to be the horror breakout of the summer and should be a major indie horror hit.