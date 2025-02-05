Heart Eyes Interviews: We Speak to the cast of this horror rom-com!

I dug Heart Eyes! A fun, fast-paced mash-up of the romantic comedy genre and slasher flicks, it should do nicely at the box office this weekend. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the surprisingly gory R-rated flick stars rising horror icon Mason Gooding in one of the leading roles and has a witty screenplay by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon. We gave it a solid review, and folks should enjoy it when it opens this Friday.

Recently, we had the chance to sit down with the cast for a round of interviews, and you can tell how excited they were about potentially launching a new franchise. First up were Mason Gooding, Olivia Holt, and Gigi Zumbado. Holt reflected on playing her first final girl, Gooding paid tribute to the horror community that has embraced him, and Zumbado yearns for her own match-up against Heart Eyes.

Next were two legends, Jordan Brewster and Devon Sawa. Brewster, who’s had a long career in horror (going back to The Faculty), had a blast in her role, with her having fun at a certain Fast & Furious nod, which was apparently in the script even before she was hired. And, like Gooding, Sawa acknowledges how supportive horror fans have been throughout this career, and expresses his hope that the now-cancelled Chucky series gets revived.

Check out the interviews embedded above and read our Heart Eyes review here!