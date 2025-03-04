Heart Eyes: Valentine’s Day slasher has been given a Digital release

On February 7th, Sony Pictures gave a theatrical release to the Valentine’s Day-set horror romantic comedy Heart Eyes (you can read our review HERE), the latest film from Werewolves Within and Scare Me director Josh Ruben. Now, just over three weeks later, the film has received a Digital release and is available to watch on Amazon, among other platforms.

Heart Eyes has the following synopsis: When the Heart Eyes Killer strikes Seattle, a pair of co-workers pulling overtime on Valentine’s Day are mistaken for a couple by the elusive couple-hunting killer. Now they must spend the most romantic night of the year running for their lives. Ruben previously provided the following statement: “ My love of horror is rivaled only by my love of romantic comedies. I’m excited as hell to mount my most challenging genre bender to date: a brutal slasher in a nostalgic rom-com universe. “ Christopher Landon and Michael Kennedy, a duo that had previously worked together on the body swap slasher Freaky and the time travel slasher Time Cut, wrote the screenplay with Phillip Murphy (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

Olivia Holt of Totally Killer and Mason Gooding from the two most recent Scream movies star alongside Jordana Brewster (The Fast and the Furious), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), and Gigi Zumbado (The Price We Pay).

Heart Eyes is set up at Spyglass, and Republic Pictures has picked up distribution rights to the film outside of the U.S. and Canada. Landon is producing the film with Divide/Conquer’s Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Chris Stone serve as executive producers with Murphy and Mel Turner. The film has been rated R for strong violence and gore, language and some sexual content.

Our friends at Bloody Disgusting report that a DVD and Blu-ray release of Heart Eyes is scheduled for April 15th. The Blu-ray and Digital extras include: – Murders & Meet Cutes: The Making of Heart Eyes – Gag Reel – Deleted & Extended Scenes – Filmmaker Commentary . DVD extras include: – Murders & Meet Cutes: The Making of Heart Eyes – Filmmaker Commentary

Will you be watching Heart Eyes now that it has been given a Digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its theatrical run, let us know what you thought of it!