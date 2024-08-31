Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Anchorman, Avatar, Batman, Longlegs, Scarface

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy by Maxthor Woo

Avatar: The Way of Water by Wolfgang LeBlanc

Batman by Edward Pun

Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas by Taylor Blue

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Thomas Kirkeberg

Longlegs by Huan Do

Megan by Jaime Ventura

The Mighty Ducks by Kyle Fast

Scarface by Emmshin

Sonic The Hedgehog by Flavio Luccisano