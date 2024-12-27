This has been a phenomenal year for horror movies. I’m talking one of the greatest years the genre has ever seen. From a villain with a wacky appearance to a one-night stand that doesn’t go expected all the way to body horror getting some theatrical recognition, there’s a little bit of something for everyone. Especially if you love performances because…boy howdy. So join us here at JoBlo Horror as we take a look at the Best Horror Movies of 2024!

Before we get into our list, we need to make sure it’s clear: SPOILER ALERT . The whole point of this is to gush about why we love these films so we’re gonna talk about the twists and turns. You’ve been warned. And only 10 spots in a year such as this, means some difficult choices had to be made. Each of these could have easily made it onto our lists and speaks more to what a great year it was overall that they had to be relegated elsewhere. So here are some of our honorable mentions: Don’t Move, Werewolves, Stopmotion, Speak No Evil, and Oddity.

DISCLAIMER: And while Nosferatu is undoubtedly great, releasing it just one week prior to the end of the year means it’s being left off. Sorry. I’m sure it’ll be top 5. Now let’s get into it.

It’s What’s Inside

Body swapping often denotes a playfulness yet It’s What’s Inside takes a decidedly horrific approach and shows us all that can go wrong when in the midst of a switch. Expertly crafted by Greg Jardin, things go absolutely insane when members of the group die during a swap. They must contend with what their identity actually means and will forever be changed. Each of these characters feels unique and different and color the film an interesting shade in this ever evolving tapestry of the story. Netflix did very well with this one.

Infested

It’s been decades since we’ve gotten a good spider movie. Hell, I’d say since Arachnophobia. So Infested came in like a French nightmare, giving us the creepy crawleys and managing to give us some killer visuals. This is the least seen on the list so let’s talk about the plot. The film follows Kaleb, who has a passion for exotic animals. But when he comes home with an unusual spider, he changes the course of his life, as well as those in his apartment building. Placed under quarantine, the residents must contend with the breeding spiders who are becoming larger and larger. Plenty of people die and we get more than enough moments to make your skin crawl. Can’t wait to see what this director gets up to with Evil Dead Burn.

Alien Romulus

After decades of shit Alien films, Fede Alvarez came in and showed everyone how it’s done with Alien Romulus. Practical ships, interesting characters, and the perfect blend of what made the first two films so special. Sure, there are some flaws, (dammit, not the goo again) but this manages to capture that weird corporate/Geiger energy that makes the franchise what it is. Creating memorable characters is hard yet Rain and Andy feel so fully realized and lived in that it’s hard not to root for them. And poor Kay gets put through the ringer.

Heretic

Hugh Grant giving monologues about life is enough to get my butt in a theater seat but then add a horror angle and I’m all on board. Grant gives such a terrifying performance as Mr. Reed, a man who waxes philosophical and thinks he’s always ten steps ahead. Then there’s Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East who match up to him performance wise and go down a journey of terror. This is one that will have you yelling at your screen: “Don’t go in the house!”

Terrifier 3

Rarely does the third entry in a series manage to be the best but I’d give that honor to Terrifier 3. Taking the Christmas theme and proving that you can be a Christmas movie while still being a true sequel. Because the holiday is mostly used as set dressing and moments versus the story itself. Which means you can watch this one at any time of the year. Sure, it’s best served at Christmas but Art and Sienna’s conflict can work at any time of the year. Just get ready for some truly shocking moments. Not even kids are safe here.

Late Night With The Devil

David Dastmalchian has been a character actor for years, really taking up a space for himself in the horror genre. So it’s great to finally see him get his shot at leading a big horror film. Late Night With The Devil deals with loss but also ego and how much one is willing to do to reach their goals. It’s dark and will have you looking inward. Presented in full screen and featuring a very 70’s aesthetic, everything that can go wrong with this broadcast does. Turns out, proving the existence of the supernatural can conjure up some unseemly things. Oops.

The First Omen

Everyone wanted a prequel to The Omen fifty years after right? Well somehow this film manages to absolutely excel, headlined by a showstopping performance from Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen is like a descent into madness. The beautiful visuals make for some pretty set dressing but it’s those moments of terror that really bring this across the finish line. There’s a meanness present that we don’t often see and the car accident is some of the greatest acting of the entire year. Give this girl all the awards.

The Substance

I still have to pinch myself when I remember that a body horror movie had such mainstream success. I guess casting Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley is the way to get past any stigma. Because this movie gets WEIRD. But does so while breaking down beauty standards and aging in industries that reward youth and beauty. This is body horror at its absolute best.

Strange Darling

Okay you guys already saw what I said about spoilers so if you’re still around and haven’t seen this film then I can’t help you. Because it’s finally time to address this fucking incredible film. Because Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald absolutely blow away expectations and deliver two of the best performances of the year. The switch between the two, completely flipping the idea of victim and perpetrator. And the way the story is told out of order, in six chapters (plus an epilogue) and some true narrative genius. It allows the story to be presented in the best way to absolutely maximize the emotional impact of the reveal of The Lady’s true nature. The subtle play between the two in the car, to the actual physical chase, there’s such a tense energy present at all times.

Longlegs

Longlegs is what horror fans always hope for: an event film. Something that everyone watches if they have even an inkling of interest in horror. They don’t happen often but when they do, they leave a lasting impression. And this past summer nearly everyone and their grandmother was talking about Longlegs. Maika Monroe’s fierce and committed Agent Lee Harker. Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs is truly terrifying and a one of one in a world full of copycats and mimicked performances. Osgood Perkins and his mastery of the frame proves he’s someone to watch for decades.

And there we have it. The Best Horror Movies of 2024. What do you think deserved a spot on the list? What do you think will be worthy next year? Let us know in the comments!