Longlegs gets a digital release tomorrow!

Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins, reached theatres back on July 12th (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the movie a 9/10 review you can read at THIS LINK), and during its theatrical run it has managed to earn over $100 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest independent film release of 2024 and the top grossing R-rated horror film of 2024. Now, it’s time for Longlegs to come home. The film will be receiving a digital release tomorrow, August 23rd, and the digital version is available to pre-order on Amazon right HERE.

Maika Monroe (It Follows), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend), and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) star in the film. The story Perkins crafted for the film has been described as being “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage produced Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Other producers were Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik served as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs. His next film is the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, which is coming to theatres on February 21st.

Are you glad to hear that Longlegs is getting its digital release tomorrow, and will you be watching the movie this weekend? Let us know by leaving a comment below.