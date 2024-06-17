They Follow: Maika Monroe promises It Follows sequel will be bigger and darker

Last October, it was announced that writer/director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe are reteaming for a sequel to horror film It Follows, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival ten years ago. The sequel is being called They Follow – and in an interview with Collider, Monroe promised that this sequel will be “bigger, darker, and more f*cked up” than its predecessor.

Monroe will be reprising the role of heroine Jay Height in They Follow. She told Collider that Mitchell “ wouldn’t ever make a sequel if he didn’t think it was going to top it . He’s very specific, turns down so many… He just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. I mean, at first I’m like, “Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?” And I read it, and it’s just so f*cking good. It’s so good. I’m so excited. I think where you’ll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what’s expected, but it’s so cool. It’s just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more f*cked up . Reading it was the craziest thing ever. I am so excited for this role. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this excited to delve into something. There’s a lot there to play with, and I think it’s going to be incredibly challenging, for sure, but so fulfilling. Working with David, I can’t wait. “

Details on the plot of They Follow are being kept under wraps, but the plan is that filming will take place by the end of 2024. NEON will be co-producing the film with Good Fear Content. Mitchell is producing with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, as well as the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

It Follows had the following synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.

While we wait for They Follow to go into production, Mitchell has been working on a mysterious project called Flowervale Street for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery star in that film, which is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025 and is said to be “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.”