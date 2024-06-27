They Follow: Maika Monroe is preparing for the It Follows sequel, which picks up 10 years later

Last October, it was announced that writer/director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe are reteaming for a sequel to horror film It Follows, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival ten years ago. The sequel is being called They Follow – and earlier this month, Monroe promised the folks at Collider that this film will be “bigger, darker, and more f*cked up” than its predecessor. Now, during an interview with IndieWire, Monroe confirmed that the story picks up 10 years after the events of It Follows, and that she’s excited to get to work on it… especially since this is the first time in her career that she’ll have the chance to reprise a role for a sequel.

Monroe previously told IndieWire, “ I really got lucky with It Follows. It sort of changed the game for the horror genre. I think back in the ’60s and ’70s and early ’80s, there was some really amazing, elevated horror in the genre, and then something got lost somewhere and it was about hot girls and sex and blood. Of course, I had no idea what it was going to be. I had seen David’s previous film, The Myth of the American Sleepover, that was so beautiful and so dreamy, and I was like, ‘OK, maybe this style mixed with a horror film could be very interesting,’ but I had no idea the effect of it and that it [would be] such an important film to so many people, so many years later. “

During the more recent interview – where Monroe revealed that her Longlegs co-star Nicolas Cage told her It Follows is one of his favorite films – the actress said she couldn’t say much about They Follow just yet, but, “ I just know that David wouldn’t do a sequel if it wasn’t going to be incredible, and the script is so f*cking good. I’m obsessed. I’m just so excited to step into playing Jay again and just where you find her, it’s going to be great. ” As for how she’s going to get back into character after all this time, “ I have no idea. This is going to be my first time. It’s going to be such a new kind of adventure for me. Probably a lot of conversations with David and kind of piecing together everything that happened in the 10 years between these films. I think it’s going to be very, very fun. “

Details on the plot of They Follow are being kept under wraps, but the plan is that filming will take at the start of 2025. NEON will be co-producing the film with Good Fear Content. Mitchell is producing with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, as well as the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

While we wait for They Follow to go into production, Mitchell has been working on a mysterious project called Flowervale Street for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery star in that film, which is set to reach theatres on May 16, 2025 and is said to be “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.”

It Follows had the following synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.

