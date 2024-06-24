Longlegs: Nicolas Cage horror film is getting a September Blu-ray release

The horror film Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, will receive a Blu-ray release 2 months after it reaches theatres

By
Longlegs

Longlegs, the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins, is set to reach theatres on July 12th – and with weeks left to go before we reach that date, the folks at Blu-ray.com have already learned that Longlegs will be receiving a physical media release just two months after the theatrical release! The film’s 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases are scheduled for September 10th.

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) stars in Longlegs alongside Maika Monroe (It Follows), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend) and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production took place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear. 

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs. His next film is the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, which is coming to theatres on February 21st.

Are you glad to hear that Longlegs is getting a 4K and Blu-ray release in September? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
National Geographic and Amblin are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws with the documentary Jaws @ 50
Jaws @ 50 documentary coming from National Geographic and Amblin
Robert Englund and John Carpenter are among the celebrities who will soon be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Robert Englund and John Carpenter to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars
Virginia Gardner joins Fall co-star Grace Caroline Currey in The Breed remake
A24 has unveiled a poster for the Hugh Grant horror film Heretic and will be releasing a trailer for it tomorrow
Heretic: A24’s Hugh Grant horror film gets a poster today and a trailer tomorrow
View All

About the Author

15414 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Longlegs News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles