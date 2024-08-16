Waypoint Entertainment, production company behind Longlegs and Cuckoo, launches genre label Cweature Features

Waypoint Entertainment, a full service production company that provides creative and financial services to their projects, had a hand in two of the most interesting horror releases of the year, Longlegs and Cuckoo – so it’s cool to hear that they have now launched a new genre label called Cweature Features (which is meant to be pronounced “Kwee-Cha Fee-Chas”)! Headed up by Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum, the label aims to “ offer a collaborative sanctuary for filmmakers to create horrifying auteur content, supported by the expertise of its seasoned team. ” Waypoint recently set up a slate deal with distributor NEON, which sent Longlegs and Cuckoo out into the world.

Ken Kao, Founder and President of Cweature Features and Waypoint Entertainment, provided the following statement: “ I am thrilled to finally announce Waypoint’s new evil sister company Cweature Features. We hope this new division

will shake up the genre with daring and innovative projects that push the boundaries of what horror can be. “

A press release notes that Longlegs counted as the first film under Waypoint’s slate deal with NEON, and that has turned out to be quite a success. “ Longlegs has already grossed $71 million USD globally, making it the highest-grossing indie horror film in the last ten years and the top-grossing, R-rated horror film of 2024. “

The press release goes on to say that “ with the launch of Cweature Features, the company is set to make a significant impact on the horror scene, establishing a safe place for filmmakers to create twisted, genre-melding nightmares. “

Josh Rosenbaum, Partner and Producer of Cweature Features and Waypoint Entertainment, added: “ The dark allure and possibilities within the horror genre have always been captivating, and now through the lens of Cuckoo, our passion has been reinvigorated for all things spooky. Our excitement led to Waypoint’s desire to include NEON’s acquisition of Longlegs as part of our slate deal. We’re haunted by the idea of pushing the genre forward, aiming for an even crazier future of horror. “

If you’re wondering what’s up with the Cweature Features name, the press release has an explanation for that as well: “ The name Cweature Features has a personal origin story, inspired by Kao’s 6-year old daughter and friends. After the children continually said the word “cweature” instead of “creature”, and doing so with their (missing) toothy grins, Kao and his wife realized they resembled little “cweatures” themselves. This charming anecdote evoked memories of his childhood as well, where an early love for all things scary began. The new label embraces the idea that horror is an experience that transcends age, blending fear with fun and not taking itself too seriously. After all, sometimes the best scares are the ones that come with a wicked grin. “

In addition to the movies they have set up at NEON, Waypoint is also working with Blumhouse Productions on director Leigh Whannell’s reboot of the Universal Monsters classic Wolf Man.

Are you glad to hear that Waypoint Entertainment is launching the Cweature Features genre label?