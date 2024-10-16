Longlegs is returning to theatres with a sneak peek of The Monkey

Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins, reached theatres back in July (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray gave the movie a 9/10 review you can read at THIS LINK), and during its theatrical run it managed to earn over $100 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the biggest independent film release of 2024 and the top grossing R-rated horror film of 2024. Now, distributor Neon has announced (and Broadway World reports) that they’re bringing Longlegs back to theatres nationwide from Wednesday, October 23rd through Halloween, Thursday, October 31st… and these screenings will include an exclusive sneak peek of Perkins’ upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, as well as a conversation between Perkins and The Monkey actor Theo James. Tickets are available now at participating theatres.

Neon will be giving The Monkey a theatrical release on February 21, 2025.

Maika Monroe (It Follows), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend), and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) star Longlegs. The story Perkins crafted for the film has been described as being “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Perkins wrote the screenplay for The Monkey, working from a King short story. The film will tell the following story: When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

Theo James (The White Lotus) plays the twins in later years, while Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth) plays them in their younger days. Also in the cast are Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends), and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Will you be attending a theatrical screening of Longlegs later this month and checking out the sneak peek of The Monkey? Let us know by leaving a comment below.