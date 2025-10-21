Horror Movie News

They Follow: Maika Monroe says the It Follows sequel has an incredible script and might film next year

By
Posted 3 hours ago
It Follows star Maika Monroe gave a quick update on the sequel They Follow, saying it has an incredible script and might film in 2026It Follows star Maika Monroe gave a quick update on the sequel They Follow, saying it has an incredible script and might film in 2026

Two years have gone by since it was announced that writer/director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe are reteaming for a sequel to horror film It Follows, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival eleven years ago. The sequel is being called They Follow – and now, Monroe has revealed that Mitchell has written an incredible script for the sequel, which might go into production next year.

It Follows had the following synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.

Speaking with Discussing Film about the sequel, Monroe said (with thanks to Coming Soon for the transcription), “I was sent the script and I thought it was incredible. It’s also very different from the original. I felt the original was a litle more heightened and dramatic, and this I think is really quite grounded. (The sequel) follows the story of these two women that are just mentally dealing with a lot. I thought it was a really interesting take on it. Fingers crossed it happens, next year is the rumor.

Details on the plot of They Follow are being kept under wraps, but we know the story picks up ten years after the events of the first film. NEON will be co-producing the film with Good Fear Content. Mitchell is producing with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, as well as the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

While we wait for They Follow to go into production, Mitchell has been working on a mysterious project called Flowervale Street for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery star in that film, which is said to be “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” That movie was supposed to reach theatres in May of 2025, but got pushed back to August 14, 2026.

Are you looking forward to They Follow? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Discussing Film
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,294 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Maika Monroe News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 2 weeks ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?