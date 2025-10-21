They Follow: Maika Monroe says the It Follows sequel has an incredible script and might film next year

Two years have gone by since it was announced that writer/director David Robert Mitchell and actress Maika Monroe are reteaming for a sequel to horror film It Follows, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival eleven years ago. The sequel is being called They Follow – and now, Monroe has revealed that Mitchell has written an incredible script for the sequel, which might go into production next year.

It Follows had the following synopsis: After carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.

Speaking with Discussing Film about the sequel, Monroe said (with thanks to Coming Soon for the transcription), “ I was sent the script and I thought it was incredible. It’s also very different from the original. I felt the original was a litle more heightened and dramatic, and this I think is really quite grounded. (The sequel) follows the story of these two women that are just mentally dealing with a lot. I thought it was a really interesting take on it. Fingers crossed it happens, next year is the rumor. “

Details on the plot of They Follow are being kept under wraps, but we know the story picks up ten years after the events of the first film. NEON will be co-producing the film with Good Fear Content. Mitchell is producing with Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content, as well as the original producers of It Follows, David Kaplan, Erik Rommesmo, Rebecca Green, and Laura Smith.

While we wait for They Follow to go into production, Mitchell has been working on a mysterious project called Flowervale Street for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery star in that film, which is said to be “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” That movie was supposed to reach theatres in May of 2025, but got pushed back to August 14, 2026.

