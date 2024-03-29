Flowervale Street is the title of David Robert Mitchell’s mysterious Bad Robot project

A year has passed since it was announced that Anne Hathaway had signed on to star in a mysterious project It Follows director David Robert Mitchell is making for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot. Since then, we’ve heard that Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery have signed on to star in the film alongside Hathaway… all that time, the film has remained untitled. Until today. Deadline reports that this mysterious project is officially titled Flowervale Street . It also has a release date: May 16, 2025. This puts it in direct competition with M3GAN 2.0.

Pretty much everything about this project is being kept under wraps. Last year, film journalist Jeff Sneider reported the rumor that this happens to be “a dinosaur movie set in the ’80s”. In their report of the McGregor news, The Hollywood Reporter also said that their sources have described it as “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” Hathaway and McGregor will reportedly be playing the parents in this family adventure while Stella and Convery will be playing their children. Deadline’s sources simply described the project as a “thrill ride”… and it’s going to be shot in Imax to maximize the thrills.

It isn’t surprising that there’s not much information available, since this is a Bad Robot production, and Bad Robot likes to keep its movies as secretive as possible. Remember, they even managed to keep Cloverfield a secret until the trailer was released, and hid the fact that 10 Cloverfield Lane was a Cloverfield movie until the trailer for that one was released. Those are just a couple examples of their secrecy. Now we have Flowervale Street with its title that’s reminiscent of Cloverfield Lane.

Mitchell made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 comedy The Myth of the American Sleepover, then had a hit on his hands with It Follows in 2014. He stumbled a bit with his 2018 follow-up Under the Silver Lake, but now he’s rebounding with this project and the long-awaited It Follows sequel They Follow. Of course, since the project is set up at Warner Bros., now we just need to hope they won’t end up scrapping the movie for a tax write-off.

