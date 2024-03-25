Christian Convery of Sweet Tooth and Cocaine Bear joins David Robert Mitchell’s mysterious Bad Robot project

A while ago, it was announced that It Follows director David Robert Mitchell was working on a mysterious project for Warner Bros. Pictures, Jackson Pictures, and J.J. Abrams’ company Bad Robot, with Anne Hathaway attached to star in the film. Since then, Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella have signed on to join Hathaway in the cast, and now Variety reports that the main cast is rounded out with the addition of Christian Convery, whose credits include Cocaine Bear and the Netflix series Sweet Tooth. Variety hears that Stella and Convery will be playing the children of Hathaway and McGregor’s characters.

Pretty much everything about this project is being kept under wraps. Last year, film journalist Jeff Sneider reported the rumor that this happens to be “a dinosaur movie set in the ’80s”. In their report of the McGregor news, The Hollywood Reporter also said that their sources have described it as “a family adventure set in the 1980s that involves dinosaurs.” They added that Hathaway and McGregor would be playing the parents in this family adventure. Deadline’s sources simply described the project as a “thrill ride”… and it’s going to be shot in Imax to maximize the thrills.

It isn’t surprising that there’s not much information available, since this is a Bad Robot production, and Bad Robot likes to keep its movies as secretive as possible. Remember, they even managed to keep Cloverfield a secret until the trailer was released, and hid the fact that 10 Cloverfield Lane was a Cloverfield movie until the trailer for that one was released. Those are just a couple examples of their secrecy.

Mitchell made his feature directorial debut with the 2010 comedy The Myth of the American Sleepover, then had a hit on his hands with It Follows in 2014. He stumbled a bit with his 2018 follow-up Under the Silver Lake, but now he’s rebounding with this project and the long-awaited It Follows sequel They Follow. Of course, since the project is set up at Warner Bros., now we just need to hope they won’t end up scrapping the movie for a tax write-off.

So now that we know that the lead cast of this mysterious thriller consists of Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery, let us know – are you interested in this project?

