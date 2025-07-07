Wicked’s Jon M. Chu is set to helm Hot Wheels movie for Mattel

Mattel has had its finger on the trigger for a Hot Wheels movie for a couple of years now, especially after the massive success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Warner Bros. is teaming up with J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot to produce the film and it was previously reported that writers Dalton Leeb and Nicholas Jacobson-Larson were going to pen the film. It was being described as a “high-throttle actioner” that will “showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles.”

Now, Deadline reports that Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, whose credits include Creed II and They Cloned Tyrone, are called upon to adapt the toys to the screen, and Wicked director Jon M. Chu is now signed on to direct the film. Chu’s company, Electric Somewhere, will also be producing in association with Bad Robot. Robbie Brenner will join Chu and Abrams to produce for Mattel Studios. Michael Bostic and Arturo Thur de Koós will be overseeing the project for Mattel Studios. Additionally, Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby are overseeing for Warner Bros. Pictures, along with Jon Cohen for Bad Robot, and Jane Lee for Electric Somewhere.

Brenner, who serves as Mattel Studios’ President and Chief Content Officer, said in a statement, “Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles—true eye candy—but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames. Paired with Juel and Tony’s compelling storytelling, this team is uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture.”

Chu also stated, “Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed – it’s about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play. Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to partner with Mattel Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Bad Robot to create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels’ legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new.”

How do you feel this news revs up the project? Are you excited? Sound off below!