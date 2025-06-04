Wicked: For Good gets an enchanting poster ahead of tonight’s trailer reveal

Later tonight, Universal will click its heels three times to reveal a trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second part of Jon M. Chu’s theatrical adaptation of the hit Broadway musical and novel by Gregory Maguire. However, before the studio casts a spell over online audiences, an enchanting Wicked: For Good poster is here to hype fans for the anticipated sequel.

The new Wicked: For Good poster features Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in a pose not entirely dissimilar from the one seen in Michelangelo’s “Creation of David” painting. Glinda and Elphaba are decked out in their witchy finery, bringing light and darkness to the magical world of Oz.

On Wednesday, June 4, audiences can watch the first Wicked: For Good trailer at 6 p.m. ET. The trailer will premiere immediately following a limited screening of Wicked that day. For those who cannot make it to the screening, it will drop online shortly thereafter. Wicked: For Good debuts in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: For Good continues the story established in last year’s Wicked, with Glinda and Elphaba discovering the Wizard of Oz is a fraud and Elphaba getting labeled as an enemy of the people of Oz. “In full control of her powers, Elphaba is declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard and Madame Morrible,” says the film’s official description. Wicked: For Good reveals how Glinda and Elphaba become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, respectively.

Like Wicked, Wicked: For Good is one of the year’s most significant musical events in theaters. You can check out a list of songs you can expect to hear in the sequel below:

“Thank Goodness” Sung by Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz

“The Wicked Witch of the East” by Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq

“Wonderful” by The Wizard and Elphaba

“I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)” by Glinda

“As Long As You’re Mine” by Elphaba and Fiyero

“No Good Deed” by Elphaba

“March of the Witch Hunters” by Boq and Ozians

“For Good” by Glinda and Elphaba

Finale Song

What do you think about the new Wicked: For Good poster? Are you excited to watch the trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.