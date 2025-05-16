Horror Movie News

Brie Larson is tapped to star in J.J. Abrams’ creature horror film Fail-Safe

Brie Larson’s run at the MCU may not have set the comic book movie universe on fire, but coming from smaller movies, then going to multi-million blockbusters, many newcomers would ask her for advice. Larson understands the monumental task that new heroes would be undertaking. She stated, “It’s a whole thing, and it’s a lot of pressure. And I think it’s a strange thing, especially when you’re a newcomer and you’re tasked with being the most powerful blah, blah, blah of blah, blah, blah, and you feel scared. It’s so hard to be the cool, confident one when you’re like, ‘Do I know what I’m supposed to be doing?'”

While it remains to be seen if Captain Marvel will return in either of the next Avengers movies, Larson will be starring in a new creature-themed horror film from producer J.J. Abrams. According to Deadline, Larson will lead in Fail-Safe, which is one of the boiling hot films being shopped around at the Cannes market. Fail-Safe will be directed by Strange Darling‘s JT Mollner. The movie is being described as “a modern take on the creature horror film told from the perspective of a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature.” No One Will Save You‘s Brian Duffield wrote the screenplay for Fail-Safe.

Abrams, who helmed both giant sci-fi franchises, Star Trek and Star Wars, stated, “With Fail-Safe, Brian Duffield has written an absolute powerhouse of a script. It’s a horror film that is as sweet and moving as it is terrifying. To have JT Mollner in the director’s chair — his Strange Darling blew me away — is a dream come true. Finally, having the limitlessly talented Brie Larson as our star sets up Fail-Safe to be that rare horror film that makes you laugh, feel, and care, before taking you on an absolutely wild ride.”

The paranoia horror film will come from FilmNation Entertainment’s production label Infrared, as well as J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Assemble Media. Drew Simon, J.J. Abrams and Jon Cohen, and Jack Heller are on board as producers. Assemble’s Caitlin de Lisser-Ellen and Brian Duffield are executive-producing, along with star, Brie Larson. Simon exclaimed, “I’m beyond excited to see Brie take on this role – it’s frightening, emotionally charged, and so different from anything she’s done before!”

