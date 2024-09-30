Chucky cast hopes the show will be shopped to other networks so season 4 can still be made

Chucky season 3 aired its finale at the start of May, and even though series creator Don Mancini had already pitched his idea for season 4 to the network and Chucky himself requested viewer support, we learned last week that Chucky – which aired on both Syfy and USA Network, in addition to streaming on the Peacock service – has been cancelled. Mancini has already promised that Chucky will return, whether he has his own TV show or not, and we’ve known for months that another movie is in development – but the cast of the TV show is hoping that it will still be able to continue on a different network.

Chucky cast members Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Billy Boyd appeared on a panel at Terror Con in Marlborough, Massachusetts over the weekend. When the subject of the show’s cancellation came up, Fiona Dourif said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ I have been on the phone with Don [Mancini, creator of Chucky]. It was a surprise that we got cancelled. At this point, what we’re hoping to do and what should be done and would be normal for a show as successful as Chucky’s been – because the ratings were solidly good and reviewed extremely well; the numbers were great at Peacock – is that it would be marketed to other networks. The extent that there could be pressure on the powers that be to have that happen, I think that everybody who is involved in making the show would appreciate that. There’s no reason on earth why it shouldn’t be marketed to other networks. “

When they were asked if they could share any details on Mancini’s pitch for season 4, Brad Dourif answered, “ I’m not gonna tell you because it might get done, and it’s brilliant. You’re gonna have to get on the internet and make it happen! “

A follow-up to all of the Child’s Play movies (remake excluded), Chucky picks up where Cult of Chucky left off. Don Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise (except that remake) and directed a few of them, developed Chucky with producer David Kirschner. Mancini and Kirschner are executive producing Chucky with Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, and Nick Antosca. The first season had Chucky terrorizing Hackensack, New Jersey, then he was sent off to a Catholic boarding school for season 2. With season 3, it was D.C.’s turn to experience some Chucky trouble. Here’s the season 3 synopsis: In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

