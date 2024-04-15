Chucky season 4 has already been pitched to the network

Chucky franchise creator Don Mancini has already pitched season 4 of the TV show to the network and is waiting to see if it’s going to happen

Chucky season 3 had to be split in half due to the writers and actors strikes, with the first four episodes (read our review HERE) airing on Syfy and USA Network (as well as the Peacock streaming service) back in October. Production resumed at the end of November, and the second half of the season will begin airing on April 10th – so now that we’re closing in on the end of season 3, series creator Don Mancini is, of course, fielding questions about the possibility of a fourth season. During an interview with The Direct, Mancini confirmed that season 4 has already been pitched!

When the subject of season 4 came up, Mancini said, “ There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do. I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far. We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right? “

While hoping to hear he’ll be able to continue the series, Mancini is also working on a new Chucky movie that would “work in tandem with the TV show.”

A follow-up to all of the Child’s Play movies (remake excluded), Chucky picks up where Cult of Chucky left off. Don Mancini, who has written every film in the franchise (except that remake) and directed a few of them, developed Chucky with producer David Kirschner. Mancini and Kirschner are executive producing Chucky with Harley Peyton, Alex Hedlund, and Nick Antosca. The first season had Chucky terrorizing Hackensack, New Jersey, then he was sent off to a Catholic boarding school for season 2. Now it’s D.C.’s turn to experience some Chucky trouble.

Here’s the season 3 synopsis: In Chucky’s unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America’s First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God’s name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world’s most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

The series stars Jennifer Tilly (as serial killer Tiffany Valentine, now inhabiting the body of actress Jennifer Tilly), Zackary Arthur (as Jake Wheeler), Alyvia Alyn Lind (as Lexy Cross), Fiona Dourif (as Nica Pierce), Björgvin Arnarson (as Devon Evans), Devon Sawa (as President James Collins), Alex Vincent (as Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (as Kyle), Jackson Kelly (as Grant Collins), Lara Jean Chorostecki (as Charlotte Collins), Carina Battrick (as Caroline Cross), and Brad Dourif (providing the voice of Chucky). A while back, it was announced that legendary filmmaker John Waters, who previously played Pete Peters, a tabloid photographer who got dissolved by acid in 2004’s Seed of Chucky, has been added to the cast of Chucky season 3, where he’ll be playing Wendell Wilkins, “the reclusive creator of the Good Guy dolls, who gets drawn into the psychopathic Chucky’s tangled web”.

I would love to see this franchise with both a new movie and Chucky season 4, because the world needs all the Chucky it can get.

Would you like to see Chucky season 4 get the greenlight? Let us know by leaving a comment below.