Chucky’s reign of terror has sadly come to an end. It’s been announced that Chucky has been cancelled after three seasons, which aired on both USA Network and Syfy.

“ I’m heartbroken over the news that ‘Chucky’ won’t be coming back for a fourth season, but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have, ” said series creator Don Mancini in a statement. “ I’d like to thank UCP/SYFY/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky’s cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS come back. ”

The third (and now final) season of Chucky concluded in May, and at the time, the fate of the series was still undecided. Although there was reportedly talk of an abbreviated fourth and final season or a potential wrap-up movie, the series ultimately got the axe.

Before the third season came to an end, Mancini said that he had already pitched a fourth season to the network. “ There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network, ” Mancini said. “ So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do. I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far. We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right? ” D’oh!

As Mancini mentioned in his statement, Chucky always comes back. He revealed earlier this year that he was in the “ early stages ” of working on the new Chucky movie that was being designed to “ work in tandem with the TV show. ” Now that the series has been cancelled, that connectivity may change, but you should never bet against Chucky. Even Brad Dourif, who told us that he considers himself retired, has said that he will always return for Chucky.

