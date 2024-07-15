Reginald the Vampire cancelled after two seasons on Syfy; fate of Chucky still undecided

The Syfy TV series Reginald the Vampire, starring Jacob Batalon of the recent Spider-Man films, has been cancelled

By
Reginald the Vampire

After two seasons on Syfy, the horror comedy TV series Reginald the Vampire has come to an end, as Deadline was able to confirm that the show has been cancelled. In the Reginald report, Deadline also mentions that the fate of the Chucky TV series, which airs on both Syfy and USA Network, is still undecided. Or, as they put it, “The fate of both Reginald the Vampire and Chucky, which is shared by Syfy and USA, had been pending, and Chucky is still TBD.” In the meantime, the Syfy series Resident Alien is moving over to USA Network for its fourth season.

Starring Jacob Batalon (who played Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame along the way), Reginald the Vampire centered on an unlikely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Season 2 had the following synopsis: Reginald Andres finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself. 

Batalon was joined in the cast by Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), and Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate).

Reginald the Vampire season 2 came our way from Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios. Harley Peyton, fresh off the Chucky series, wrote, executive produced, and served as showrunner on Reginald the VampireJeremiah Chechik executive produced alongside Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson. Reginald the Vampire was based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire series of novels.

Are you disappointed to hear that Reginald the Vampire has been cancelled? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Godzilla Minus Color, Netflix
Godzilla Minus Color coming to Netflix next month
A new image from Hellboy: The Crooked Man gives another look at Deadpool 2's Jack Kesy as the demonic hero Hellboy
Hellboy: The Crooked Man shows off a new image of Jack Kesy’s Hellboy
New images from Alien: Romulus have been unveiled, and the cast of the Fede Alvarez film are hyping up the scares and bloodshed
Alien: Romulus unveils new images as cast hypes the scares and gore
The Syfy TV series Reginald the Vampire, starring Jacob Batalon of the recent Spider-Man films, has been cancelled
Reginald the Vampire cancelled after two seasons on Syfy; fate of Chucky still undecided
View All

About the Author

15537 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Reginald the Vampire News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles