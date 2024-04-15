Reginald the Vampire season 2 trailer: Jacob Batalon series returns to Syfy in May

Season 2 of the series Reginald the Vampire is set to premiere on Syfy on May 8th at 10pm, and with just three weeks to go until that date arrives, a trailer has made its way online. Some of you can check it out in the embed above but it’s geo-blocked, so some of you might not be able to see it, depending on where you are. Don’t blame me, this was Syfy’s doing.

Starring Jacob Batalon (who played Peter Parker’s best friend Ned in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame along the way), Reginald the Vampire centers on an unlikely hero, Reginald Baskin (Batalon) who tumbles headlong into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate every kind of obstacle — the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager at work and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. Season 2 has the following synopsis: Reginald Andres finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?), and his co-worker/former girlfriend. A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, “Reginald the Vampire” proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself.

Batalon is joined in the cast by Em Haine (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), and Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate).

Reginald the Vampire season 2 is coming our way from Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films, and Cineflix Studios. Harley Peyton, fresh off the Chucky series, writes, executive produces, and serves as showrunner on Reginald the Vampire. Jeremiah Chechik executive produces alongside Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson. Reginald the Vampire is based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire series of novels.

