We Need To #SaveChucky

After Chucky’s cancellation, the power is in the hands of the fans if we truly want another season to wrap up this story.

After season three of Chucky ended, fans were subjected to a painfully long wait as the show’s future was decided. Ultimately, USA/SyFy/Peacock canceled Chucky and the entire horror world shed a bloody tear. Even if you weren’t a fan of the franchise, it’s hard to deny how great it was having a classic horror villain get such a mainstream spotlight. Hell, we even got to see Chucky kill WWE Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. It’s the kind of thing that only works in the ludicrous world of Chucky. And with Season 3 ending off on such a cliffhanger, this cancellation really leaves fans high and dry. But there’s still hope in multiple forms.

Don Manicini mentioned earlier this year that he was prepping another movie involving Chucky and it would “work in tandem with the TV show.” Obviously, with this change of events, I’m sure the movie can serve as a mixture of what it was originally intended to be, as well as wrap up loose ends from the show. And if the show is absolutely gone then fine. A movie would be a nice way to wrap things up. But I’d argue that hope is not lost yet for another season either because…

Another Network could easily pick up Chucky and air it on their channel/streaming platform!

We’ve seen Manifest get saved by Netflix and then be a massive hit for them but that was far from the first time. The Mindy Project, Brooklyn 99, Warrior Nun, Magnum P.I., Cougar Town, and Lucifer are among many shows that have been canceled, only to be revived by another network or streamer. Many have been quite successful, with even the failures still providing a conclusion for fans who would have otherwise been shafted. And the one common thread with all of these shows is having a devoted fanbase that campaigned for the show to return to the air. But what about the cast themselves?

Most have already taken to social media to show their support for the #SaveChucky campaign. I was fortunate enough to talk with Don and the entire cast about the show during promotion for Season Three and it’s evident this is a labor of love. So I can’t imagine it would be difficult to get them back. But like anything in life, the more time that passes, the less likely it is to happen. So it’s time for fans of Chucky and Child’s Play to go on social media, and make their presence known. And just by looking on any social media platform, you can see the #SaveChucky campaign in full force.

And there’s one element that isn’t being talked about nearly enough in the midst of all of this: Chucky being canceled effectively retires Brad Dourif. As we discovered during my talk with him, Dourif considers himself retired from acting outside of his performance as Chucky. And as someone who’s not ready to say goodbye to Dourif or his lovely voice on screen, this is all the more reason to want the show back. And if that’s not enough to motivate you, then I don’t know what will.

So make sure you’re still using the #SaveChucky tag on social media to help show that there is an interest out there for more Chucky. Because after getting three seasons of this little bastard wreaking havoc on television, the world feels a little more empty knowing we won’t get to see Devon Sawa die in another horrific way.

Do you think we’ll get another season of Chucky? Do social media fan campaigns even work? Would a movie be a better idea? Let us know in the comments below!