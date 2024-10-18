Black Cab trailer: Nick Frost stars in Shudder horror film

We’re somehow already in the fourth quarter of 2024, but the good news is that we’re getting a new Nick Frost horror movie every month as we wrap up this year. The action horror comedy Krazy House, which JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray hated when he caught a screening at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, was given a VOD release on October 4th. The serial killer thriller Get Away will be getting a theatrical release on December 6th. And slotting in between those two is the supernatural horror movie Black Cab , which is coming our way from Shudder, Sony Pictures Television, and Stolen Pictures, and will be released through the Shudder streaming service on November 8th. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting got the first look at the trailer, which is now embedded above.

Directed by Bruce Goodison (Murdered By My Father) from a screenplay by A Long Way from Home writer/director Virginia Gilbert and David Michael Emerson (whose name, I have to note, happens to be a mash-up of the names of two characters from The Lost Boys), Black Cab sees Frost taking on the role of an erratic cab driver. The film has the following synopsis: When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realize the driver has no intention of taking them home. Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims?

Frost is joined in the cast by Synnove Karlsen (Last Night in Soho) as Anne and Luke Norris (Poldark) as Patrick. Also in the cast are George Bukhari (The A Word) and Tessa Parr (Alice & Jack), with Tilly Woodward (Everything I Know About Love) listed in the credits as playing The Ghost.

Jan Roldanus produced Black Cab, with Michaela Fereday and Lucy Robinson serving as executive producers.

What did you think of the Black Cab trailer? Will you be watching this movie on Shudder next month – and do you plan on watching all of these Nick Frost horror movies? Let us know by leaving a comment below.