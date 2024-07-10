V/H/S/Beyond to feature segments from Justin Long, Kate Siegel & Mike Flanagan, and more

Shudder will be releasing the anthology V/H/S/Beyond this year, bringing us segments by Justin Long, Kate Siegel & Mike Flanagan, and more

By
V/H/S, new movie, sci-fi horror

The found footage horror anthology series V/H/S was launched in 2012, with the sequels V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral following in 2013 and 2014. There was a spin-off called SiREN in 2016, then the franchise went dormant for a few years… before being revived by the Shudder streaming service, which has had great success delivering a new V/H/S movie every year. There was V/H/S/94 in 2021, V/H/S/99 in 2022, and V/H/S/85 in 2023 (with another spin-off, called Kids vs. Aliens, also dropping in 2023). There will be no lack of V/H/S this year, as Variety has just broken the news that Shudder will be releasing V/H/S/Beyond on October 4th – and they also revealed that the new movie will feature segments from the likes of Justin Long and the duo of Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan!

A Shudder Original Film made in association with Studio71, V/H/S/Beyond will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.

The segments making up this entry in the franchise are:

“Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling, ThanksKilling 3, The Head Hunter), screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart

“Fur Babies”: Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long, who had acting roles in Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and Barbarian

“Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner. Martinez contributed a segment to the anthology Southbound and directed a segment of the first V/H/S as part of the collective Radio Silence.

“Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal (Recapture), written by Pal and Evan Dickson

“Stowaway”: Directed by actress Kate Siegel, making her directorial debut, working from a script written by her frequent collaborator (and husband) Mike Flanagan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, etc.)

There will also be a special presentation by Jay Cheel (Cursed Films, How to Build a Time Machine.)

V/H/S/Beyond is being produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, with Adam Boorstin serving as executive producer.

Are you a fan of the V/H/S franchise, and are you looking forward to V/H/S/Beyond? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

V/H/S/Beyond

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A trailer has been released for the creature feature Consumed, starring Devon Sawa and reaching theatres and VOD in August
Consumed trailer: Butcher Brothers creature feature starring Devon Sawa gets an August release
CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur has signed on to star in Primate, the latest horror film from 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts
Primate: Troy Kotsur to star in horror film from 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts
Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, and more confirmed to be in the cast of Terrifier 3, which reaches theatres in October
Terrifier 3 confirms Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams & more as cast members
Joe Swanberg has produced a slate of 5 horror films, including Kansas Bowling's Helldorado and Jay Burleson's Kenneled
Joe Swanberg produces slate of 5 horror films: Helldorado, Kenneled, Yellow Eyes, & more
View All

About the Author

15508 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Horror News

Load more articles