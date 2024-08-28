V/H/S/Beyond teaser trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi addition to the found footage franchise

A teaser trailer has been unveiled for V/H/S/Beyond, the latest addition to the found footage franchise, coming to Shudder in October

The found footage horror anthology series V/H/S was launched in 2012, with the sequels V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral following in 2013 and 2014. There was a spin-off called SiREN in 2016, then the franchise went dormant for a few years… before being revived by the Shudder streaming service, which has had great success delivering a new V/H/S movie every year. There was V/H/S/94 in 2021, V/H/S/99 in 2022, and V/H/S/85 in 2023 (with another spin-off, called Kids vs. Aliens, also dropping in 2023). There will be no lack of V/H/S this year, as Shudder recently announced they’ll be releasing V/H/S/Beyond on October 4th – and now a teaser trailer for the film has made its way online! You can check it out in the embed above.

A Shudder Original Film made in association with Studio71, V/H/S/Beyond will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape .

The segments making up this entry in the franchise are:

“Stork”: Directed by Jordan Downey (ThanksKilling, ThanksKilling 3, The Head Hunter), screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart

“Fur Babies”: Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long, who had acting roles in Jeepers Creepers, Tusk, and Barbarian

“Live and Let Dive”: Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner. Martinez contributed a segment to the anthology Southbound and directed a segment of the first V/H/S as part of the collective Radio Silence.

“Dream Girl”: Directed by Virat Pal (Recapture), written by Pal and Evan Dickson

“Stowaway”: Directed by actress Kate Siegel, making her directorial debut, working from a script written by her frequent collaborator (and husband) Mike Flanagan (Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, etc.)

There will also be a special presentation by Jay Cheel (Cursed Films, How to Build a Time Machine.)

V/H/S/Beyond is being produced by Josh Goldbloom, James Harris, and Michael Schreiber, with Adam Boorstin serving as executive producer.

What did you think of the V/H/S/Beyond teaser trailer? Are you a fan of this franchise, and will you be watching the latest entry? Let us know by leaving a comment below.