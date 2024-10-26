Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: 11th Annual Halloween Special

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Babadook by Joel Herrera

The Blob by Matt Seff Barnes

Christine by Ian Pestridge

Ernest Scared Stupid by Bryan Johnson

The Fly by John Dunn

Freddy vs. Jason by Josh Beamish

Halloween by Twelve Sketches

Hereditary by Jason Funes

Mars Attacks! by Ted Hammond

Saw by Leah Kellaway

Scream by Melvin Mago

The Substance by Chris Barnes

The Thing by Anthony Petrie

The Twilight Zone by Alex Hess

Universal Monsters by Carlos Valenzuela