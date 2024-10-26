Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: 11th Annual Halloween Special

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
The Babadook by Joel Herrera
Christine by Ian Pestridge
Ernest Scared Stupid by Bryan Johnson
The Fly by John Dunn
Freddy vs. Jason by Josh Beamish
Halloween by Twelve Sketches
Hereditary by Jason Funes
Mars Attacks! by Ted Hammond
Saw by Leah Kellaway
Scream by Melvin Mago
The Substance by Chris Barnes
The Thing by Anthony Petrie
The Twilight Zone by Alex Hess
Universal Monsters by Carlos Valenzuela
