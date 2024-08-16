Colin Firth might be joining Emily Blunt in the next Steven Spielberg film

Steven Spielberg may have found the leads for his new film, which has been rumored to be titled The Dish, but is apparently still untitled at this time – and these actors are both people Spielberg has never worked with before! Back in June, we heard that Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer and The Fall Guy) was eyeing a role in the film, and now Deadline reports that Colin Firth (The King’s Speech and Kingsman: The Secret Service) is in early talks to join Blunt in the cast.

Spielberg crafted the story for this film and will be directing from a screenplay that has been written by David Koepp. Unlike Blunt and Firth, Koepp is someone that Spielberg has worked with several times over the years; their previous collaborations include Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Koepp also worked on the script for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is the only Indiana Jones movie that Spielberg didn’t direct. Spielberg produced the film, but passed the helm over to James Mangold. Koepp has also written the screenplay for the latest film in the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise, returning to the series for the first time since The Lost World in 1997.

There have been rumblings that this project might have something to do with UFOs, thus the rumored title of The Dish. But official details are being kept under wraps. All we know is that this is being described as a “new original event film.” Universal Pictures will be giving it a theatrical release on May 15, 2026 – and, as Deadline notes, this release date lands it in “the summer tentpole zone Spielberg practically created decades ago with such films as Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark. It would mark his first major summer release in quite some time.”

What do you think of Emily Blunt and Colin Firth taking the lead roles in a Steven Spielberg movie that might deal with UFOs in some way? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.