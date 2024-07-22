Amblin trademarks the title Jurassic World: Rebirth

Amblin Entertainment has filed to trademark the title Jurassic World: Rebirth. Is that what the new movie will be called?

Back in January, Universal Pictures made a surprising announcement: not only did they have a new Jurassic World movie in development, but the screenplay – by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, returning to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park – had already been written, and the movie was on the fast track to production. Soon after, we learned that it’s aiming for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release. Assembled in a mad scramble, the movie is now filming with Godzilla director Gareth Edwards at the helm… and while a title has never been officially announced (we’ve heard that people involved with the production were referring to it as Jurassic World 4 and/or Jurassic City), the title might have just been given away by trademark filings. A few days ago, Amblin Entertainment filed to trademark the title Jurassic World: Rebirth for several products.

We’ll have to wait and see if Jurassic World: Rebirth does end up being the title of this movie, but Amblin definitely wanted to secure that title for something.

Variety has previously reported that Koepp’s script is a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island .

This new Jurassic World movie won’t be featuring any returning lead characters from the previous Jurassic Park / Jurassic World movies, so describing it as a “Rebirth” could be accurate. The characters played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern are out, as are the ones played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The new characters are set to be played by the likes of Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Rupert Friend (Anatomy of a Scandal), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) – all of whom had their roles directly offered to them. Luna Blaise (Manifest), on the other hand, had to (according to Deadline) “beat out a number of actors” to land her role. David Iacono of The Summer I Turned Pretty is also in the cast… along with a bunch of hungry dinosaurs.

Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) was also offered a role, but he turned it down because he felt his presence in the movie wouldn’t help it. He did say that the script is great, though.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing the film for Kennedy/Marshall. Steven Spielberg is executive producing through Amblin Entertainment. Universal’s executive vp of production development Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio.

What do you think of the title Jurassic World: Rebirth? Do you want to see that come up on the screen when you watch this movie, or do you think they should come up with a different title?