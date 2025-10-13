TV News

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 trailer gives a preview of the show’s final episodes

Posted 4 hours ago
The Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to an end with season 4, and the trailer is online nowThe Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is coming to an end with season 4, and the trailer is online now

The animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, set in the world of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, ran for five seasons and a total of forty-nine episodes (plus one special) on the Netflix streaming service. It wrapped up back in 2022 – and it didn’t take long for the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory to come along. That show’s nine-episode fourth and final season is set to premiere on November 20th, and with that date swiftly approaching, a trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous told the story of dinosaur fanatic Darius Bowman, who was given the opportunity to visit Camp Cretaceous, an exclusive adventure dinosaur camp on Isla Nublar. Once there, Darius met five other teenagers—Ben, Yaz, Brooklynn, Kenji, and Sammy—who were also chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, when the dinosaurs broke free from their habitats, the campers were stranded and forced to venture across the island without any help in the hopes of finding a way out alive. Picking up six years later, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory takes place after the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, and a new era of chaos begins… Members of “The Nublar Six” are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Scott Kreamer, a showrunner on both Jurassic World series, executive produces Chaos Theory with fellow showrunner Aaron Hammersley, as well as Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. DreamWorks Animation is the animation studio. The series is produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Zesung Kang is the supervising producer. The voice cast includes Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Paul-Mikél Williams, Kiersten Kelly, Darren Barnet, and Raini Rodriguez.

With season 4, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will be wrapping up after a run of thirty-nine episodes. Have you been watching this show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

