A new Jurassic World film is in the works with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp penning the script

Jurassic Park writer David Koepp is penning a new Jurassic World movie for Universal, with Frank Marshall producing.

Universal is ready to unleash some news worth roaring about! According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new Jurassic World movie is in the works, with Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp penning the script. The new Jurassic World film has been in the works for a while, with whispers saying a 2025 release date could happen.

There is no director attached to Universal’s new Jurassic World movie. However, Frank Marshall, who produced the Jurassic World trilogy, returns for another walk with dinosaurs alongside Jurassic alum Patrick Crowley. Steven Spielberg will serve as an executive producer through Amblin Entertainment.

Universal’s new Jurassic World movie is being hailed as launching a “new Jurassic era,” with an all-new storyline. This detail implies that characters like Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) won’t be returning for the sequel. It’s also assumed that Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum won’t return either. The title Jurassic World also hints at the project being a step forward rather than a throwback to the original trilogy.

In addition to penning the Spielberg classic Jurassic Park, David Koepp wrote the scripts for The Lost World: Jurassic Park, David Fincher’s Panic Room, Sam Raimi’s Spider-ManIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyPresence, and more. Presence premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. Steven Soderbergh directs Presence from Koepp’s script. The film’s premiere was a mixed bag, with some Sundance fans walking out of the screening, saying it was too stressful to watch so late at night. Soderbergh shot Presence in three weeks; the early word is that it’s a terrifying theatrical experience.

What do you think about Koepp returning to the Jurassic franchise? Is it a good idea for the franchise to move in a new direction? Who would you like to join the project as its director? Could Spielberg return to the Jurassic franchise, or is he too busy to run with the dinosaurs again? Let us know what you think in the comments section, and tell us who you’d like to have a cameo role in the new film if anyone.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
A new Jurassic World film is in the works with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp penning the script
