Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie to be written by Jurassic World’s Derek Connolly

The long-awaited Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie has tapped Derek Connolly to write the script. Connolly is no stranger to big-budget franchise movies, having had a hand in writing the scripts for Jurassic World, Kong: Skull Island, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Chris Hemsworth has been in talks to star in the crossover between Transformers and G.I. Joe’s, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy set to produce.

There have been rumblings of a live-action crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises for quite some time, but the first steps were taken in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. At the close of the film, Anthony Ramos’ character gets a job offer from the Joes. Director Steven Caple Jr. told THR last year that while the studio was keen on the idea, it took almost two years to get everyone to sign off. “ I had to talk to all the producers and let them know the vision or direction I was going in, ” Caple Jr. said. “ I didn’t know all of it at the moment when I had first pitched it or when they first read it, but throughout the process of making this movie, it started to get deeper and deeper. So I knew a little bit more of the direction I wanted to go in with the Joes, but the studio was on board since the beginning. It just took a while to get all the parties on board and settled. “

Derek Connolly is also working on the script for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic video game The Legend of Zelda, which will be directed by Wes Ball of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Ball has previously said that his vision for the project is “ this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that. “

What would you like to see from this Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie?