Chris Hemsworth in talks to star in Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie

Deadline reports that Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star in the long-awaited crossover movie between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises, which was first teased in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As we know, Hemsworth is already part of the Transformers universe as he’s voicing Optimus Prime in Transformers One, the upcoming animated movie about the origins of Optimus Prime and his future nemesis, Megatron.

There have been rumblings of a live-action crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises for quite some time, but the first steps were taken in Rise of the Beasts. At the close of the film, Anthony Ramos’ character gets a job offer from the Joes. Director Steven Caple Jr. told THR last year that while the studio was keen on the idea, it took almost two years to get everyone to sign off. “ I had to talk to all the producers and let them know the vision or direction I was going in, ” Caple Jr. said. “ I didn’t know all of it at the moment when I had first pitched it or when they first read it, but throughout the process of making this movie, it started to get deeper and deeper. So I knew a little bit more of the direction I wanted to go in with the Joes, but the studio was on board since the beginning. It just took a while to get all the parties on board and settled. “

As for Transformer One, the animated movie tells the “ long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. ” Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry star as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime and D-16/Megatron, respectively. The cast also includes Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley directs from a script by Andrew Barrer, Steve Desmond, and Gabriel Ferrari. The film will hit theaters on September 20th.

What do you hope to see from the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie and who should Chris Hemsworth play?