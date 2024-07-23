Transformers One: Chris Hemsworth on what drew him to the animated prequel

We’re used to seeing Chris Hemsworth’s handsome mug on the big screen, but his next role finds him voicing Orion Pax/Optimus Prime in Transformers One. It’s something of a departure for Hemsworth, and the actor spoke with Den of Geek about what drew him to the animated movie.

“ This being an origin story is what appealed to me. It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives, ” Hemsworth said. “ This film delves into friendships and relationships you have with people when you’re vulnerable and afraid. It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear. We make mistakes, and we learn from them. But ultimately, we are defined by the decisions that we make. “

Hemsworth continued: “ What I like about this version of Optimus Prime is there’s a brashness and recklessness to him that needs to be tempered. He’s exposed to things that make him question everything he believes in. ” The actor also touched upon the longevity of the franchise and why fans continue to love the story. “ I think what we connect to through all great storytelling, whether it be comic books, film, even Shakespeare, is that there’s a mythology to it, ” Hemsworth said. “ And there’s allegory and hidden messaging in there, too. It’s baked into the story. When I was watching Transformers as a kid, there were moral questions posed—right and wrong, good and evil, cause and effect. Your choices have consequences. And I think there’s a nobility to Optimus Prime that kids look up to. “

Related Transformers One receives standing ovation following Annecy debut full of cheers and laughter

In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Transformers One also stars Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Josh Cooley directs from a script by Andrew Barrer, Steve Desmond, and Gabriel Ferrari. The animated movie tells the “ long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. ” The film received a rousing standing ovation upon its debut at the Annecy Animation Festival last month, which bodes well for the potential trilogy franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has in mind.

The animated prequel may not be Hemsworth’s only role in the franchise, as he’s been in talks to star in the upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie. Transformers One will hit theaters on September 20th.