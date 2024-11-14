Transformers One rolls out to stream on Paramount+ tomorrow

Paramount+ announces that one of the best reviewed Transformers films will be available to stream on the app by the weekend.

Paramount+ today announced that Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment’s TRANSFORMERS ONE, the first fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS film, will stream exclusively on the service beginning Friday, November 15, in the U.S. and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date. Paramount+ subscribers can also access the expansive TRANSFORMERS universe collection featuring all seven live-action films and Paramount+ original animated series TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK seasons 1-3 streaming now. Check out the collection here.

The latest addition to the globally recognized cinematic franchisedelves into the untold origin story of how the legendary OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON, the respective leaders of the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS, went from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies. Voiced by global superstars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, the iconic adversaries are joined by long-running franchise familiars ELITA-1 (Scarlett Johansson), BUMBLEBEE (Keegan-Michael Key), STARSCREAM (Steve Buscemi), ALPHA TRION (Laurence Fishburne) and SENTINEL PRIME (Jon Hamm) in the war for CYBERTRON.

The film received widespread acclaim upon its release, becoming Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critics score and receiving an A on Cinemascore. MovieWeb championed the film as, “a mesmerizing CGI adventure chock-full of thrilling action scenes, great humor and a thoughtful script with powerful themes,” while Screen Rant hailed it as, “the best TRANSFORMERS movie yet.”

Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment present, in association with New Republic Pictures, TRANSFORMERS ONE, a Don Murphy / Tom DeSanto, di Bonaventura Pictures and Bay Films production directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Josh Cooley, with a story by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari and a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari, based on Hasbro’s TRANSFORMERS Action Figures. The film is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a., Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, p.g.a., and Aaron Dem, p.g.a., and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer and Matt Quigg.

TRANSFORMERS ONE is rated PG for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language.