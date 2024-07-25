Chris Hemsworth is set to star in sci-fi film The Corsair Code from Jonathan Topper after Apple wins the bid

According to Deadline, Apple has just acquired a new sci-fi after arising as the victor in a bidding war. The new sci-fi film in question is The Corsair Code, which will be adapted by Jonathan Topper from his own short story. Chris Hemsworth has also been attached as the star of the film. Topper had brought the project to Hemsworth and his producing partner Ben Grayson. Both Hemsworth and Grayson will be producing the film through their company, Wild State, while Apple is the studio that backs it.

The plot is currently being kept under wraps. However, it is being described as “a high-octane, sci-fi mystery adventure.” Topper is no stranger to TV as he already has collaborated with Apple on the series Your Friends and Neighbors as the creator and showrunner. That show is currently in production with Jon Hamm starring in the series and also taking on executive producing duties. Topper will also be penning the long-developed Star Wars film that is to be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy. Levy previously worked with Topper on the Netflix film The Adam Project, which also starred Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

As for Hemsworth, stay tuned for him in some Transformers news today as the property is set to unveil some details at Comic-Con, as well as a new trailer for Transformers One. Hemsworth recently explained what drew him to the project for which he provides his voice. He stated, “This being an origin story is what appealed to me. It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives. This film delves into friendships and relationships you have with people when you’re vulnerable and afraid. It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear. We make mistakes, and we learn from them. But ultimately, we are defined by the decisions that we make.“