Deadpool & Wolverine director says leaks were worth it to shoot on practical sets

Marvel movies are typically filmed under a shroud of intense secrecy, but leaks do happen, particularly when the shooting occurs outside the safety of the studio. We saw that in a big way when Deadpool & Wolverine started shooting in London last year, and the paparazzi were responsible for plenty of leaks. This even led director Shawn Levy to drop the first photo of Deadpool and Wolverine together before the paparazzi had the chance. However, Levy told Entertainment Weekly that these leaks were worth it for the ability to film on practical sets outdoors.

“ It’s been really challenging because, long before our first day of shooting, Ryan and I, with [Marvel President] Kevin Feige’s blessing, made a decision as producers to have this movie look and shoot different than most other MCU movies, ” Levy said. “ That meant limited sound stages, limited green screen, and way, way more practical scenes shot in real-world exterior locations. “

Levy continued, “ With that decision came risk, and that risk was illustrated on day 1, shooting in a quarry where a phalanx of paparazzi was perched up above on a hillside. That’s the price we paid for wanting a movie that felt grounded and real. And I will tell you, that’s a price we’re comfortable paying when it comes to some of the secrets and surprises in the movie. “

